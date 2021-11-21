Beloved Nana and Gifted Counselor DR. SANDRA LEE PHINNEY (n e Marshall) of Lafayette, Colorado., cherished wife, mother, and grandmother, and trusted and sage counselor to her family, friends, and clients, died at the age of 79 on November 17, 2021 surrounded by those she loved. In the words of a dear friend, the world is diminished by her passing. Her family and friends treasure memories of long conversations with Sandy/Mom/Nana. The most careful and attentive listener, she made every thought seem precious, the smallest worry worth soothing, each hope and dream within reach. Her love was a healing force that transformed many lives. Earning her doctorate while raising her children, she built a thriving psychology practice on Boston's North Shore, where she eschewed the constraints of health insurers and dedicated a share of her practice to serving those who could not otherwise afford the care they needed.
Psychology was her second profession, her first as a teacher of high school English, where she was able to reach the toughest students, and delight in her pupils on the stage as she directed plays by Shakespeare and Arthur Miller. Sandy loved and delighted in God with all her being. Her deep Christian faith brought a personal commitment to serving others, and she and her devoted husband Paul opened their home and hearts to global refugees and those needing shelter. Her faith will also be remembered in her delight of Christmas. Combining the reverence of rituals, endless baked treats, and perfectly chosen gifts, Sandy embodied the joy of the holidays with a contagious spirit that will be carried forward by her children and grandchildren.
Sandy was born September 1, 1942, to Ida Smith in Marmet, West Virginia, and raised by her mother and her grandmother Margaret Marshall. Sandy's father Thomas Marshall was killed in battle in WWII before he could hold his precious daughter. When Sandy's mother remarried to Jake Price and had more children, Sandy became the beloved older sister to brothers Tim and Kevin, who lovingly teased their teen sister for choosing books and reading over sports, over games, over food, really over everything. The most devoted of daughters, Sandy cared for her mother until she passed away at the age of 95.
Sandy leaves Paul Phinney, her beloved and devoted husband of 59 years, children Eric Phinney (Lisa), Lauren Larson (Chris), Alison Harvey (Philip), brother Kevin Price, and six grandchildren who had her full devotion and for whom she moved to CO to more closely share their lives: Alaina Phinney, Maya Phinney, Henry Larson, Evie Larson, Bennett Harvey, and Jasmine Harvey. Many will remember how Sandy's kitchen and desk were adorned by photos of her "adopted" children through World Vision, and the family requests donations in her honor be made to World Vision, Doctors Without Borders, or another charity easing suffering or injustice in this world.
A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at The Natural Funeral at 102 W Chester St. in Lafayette (www.thenaturalfuneral.com) on Sunday, November 21st, viewing from 1 - 4 p.m.