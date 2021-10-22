DR. SHERMAN E. HATFIELD, 89, of Huddleston, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021. He was born on May 9, 1932 in West Virginia, a son of the late Robert Chester Hatfield and Gladys Walls Hatfield.
Dr. Hatfield enjoyed an outstanding 35 year career in medicine as an ENT doctor.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betsy) Hatfield; daughters, Cynthia Hatfield, Shawn Hatfield & Lori Ray & husband, Jeff; step-sons, Brett Harman & Brian Herman & wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Jeremiah Hatfield, Kristy Hatfield, Zeke Slivka, Lydia Hatfield, Madison Triplett; step-grandchildren, Gabrielle Herman, Michael Herman, Corinne Herman, William Herman & Andrea Herman; great-grandchildren, Micah Hatfield; Jadon Miller & Lakin Blu; special friend, Wally Wagner.
A Service Celebrating the life of Dr. Sherman E. Hatfield was held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Patmos United Methodist Church with Pastor Claire Miller officiating. Also, there was special music by Jan Stinnette and Mark Wagner spoke. A Graveside Service was held at the Wagner Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Patmos United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 170, Huddleston, VA, 24104.
Arrangements were handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.