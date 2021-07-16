DR. TAYLOR J. PERRY JR., 82, of Martinsburg, WV, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
Born Dec. 24, 1938, in Twiggs County, GA, Dr. Perry was raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he attended the city public schools, and has been a resident of Martinsburg for over 40 years. He attended Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Martinsburg.
He was the son of the late Taylor Perry and Elouise Brown Perry.
Affectionately known as "Doc," "TP," and "Blinky," Taylor served in the United States Army. He retired as Assistant Superintendent of Berkeley County Public Schools, West Virginia.
He is survived by three sons, Vincent Evans and wife, Judy, Cecil Evans, and Tab Perry and wife, Patricia; a daughter, Jamie Braxton and husband, Peter Brandt; three grandchildren, Tanicia, Tab, Jr., and Natalie; and eight great-grandchildren, Max, Samantha, Jaeden, Triana, Isley, Serenity, Mya, and Haven.
Dr. Perry is also survived by his devoted and dedicated partner, Melinda "Kimmy" Grantham, who was his primary caretaker in his final years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Perry; and his five brothers and sisters, Versie, William, Thomas, Dorothy, and Rois.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the chapel. Reverend Damon Lynch, Pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church and Taylor's childhood friend, will officiate the service.
Interment will be at Pleasant View Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the Dr. Taylor J. Perry Memorial Scholarship will be established at the Bank of Charles Town to continue his mission of helping all students have access to a college education.
Condolences can be sent to 21770 Cypress Valley Terrace, Sterling, VA 20166.
To view more on the Life of Dr. Perry please visit: https://www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com/memorials/dr-taylor-perry-jr/4665111