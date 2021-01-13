Dr Thomas Brotherton

DR. THOMAS K. BROTHERTON, 91, of Charleston, departed this life on Sunday, January 10, 2021, surrounded by love and care from his family.
He was born May 7, 1929, in Charleston, WV, the son of the late Georgia Haddox and Corbett Brotherton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son and grandson, Thomas Kemper Brotherton, Jr. and Hardin Thomas Brotherton, both of Richmond, VA.
Dr. Brotherton was a 1947 graduate of Charleston High School and held bachelor and doctorate degrees from Morris Harvey College and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill where he received his PHD in Chemistry, respectively. He was a beloved executive and chemist at Union Carbide for 38 years where he was a prolific innovator and leader. He held 87 patents in the United States and other foreign jurisdictions for inventions in organic and inorganic chemistry. With over a dozen published manuscripts in leading scientific journals, his public works have been cited over 200 times by his peers. He led the agricultural team with respect to the "Seed Tape Idea," and further was a leader on the multi-corporate team tasked with helping solve the nation's energy challenges.
Dr. Brotherton was strong in his Christian faith and was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church. Tom was a devoted husband, a loving son, a wonderful father of three, a grandfather of five, a great grandfather to ten, and an earnest friend to many in his community. Tom loved his family and his friends fiercely. Tom loved aviation and enjoyed weekend getaways with his flying buddies, the "Flying Ducks" in his personal plane. He loved to travel the world and experience other cultures. He and his wife, Louise, traveled all over the world, including adventures in Hong Kong, Paris, China, and throughout Europe. He had an affinity for the arts and made sure to find that perfect collectible to bring back with him on his many worldly travels.
Tom found tremendous joy and pleasure in reading, ball room dancing, gardening, and laughing with his family and friends. He brought love, compassion, kindness and joy to all of those that knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 71 years, Ethel "Louise" Brotherton, of Charleston; his daughters, Brenda (Steve) Bradley of Charleston, WV and Stacey (Rick) Wilson of Garner, NC; his daughter in-law Dorothy "Dotty" Reynolds Brotherton of Richmond, VA; two grandsons, Brock Bradley of Charleston, WV and Bryan (Dereka) Bradley of Richmond, KY; two granddaughters Lisa Brotherton of Richmond, VA and Brieann (Matthew) Wolfe of Columbus, OH; and a Grand-daughter in law, Angie Brotherton of Richmond, VA; as well as his five great grandsons, Keegan and Brayden Wolfe of Columbus, OH, Dillan Pumphrey of Richmond, VA, Thomas and Andrew Brotherton of Richmond, VA; and his five great granddaughters, Ava and Grace Pumphrey of Richmond, VA, and Molly, Caroline, and Addison of Richmond, KY; as well as his sister in law Christy (Mark) Allen of St. Albans, WV.
