DREMA ELLEN SLACK-YOUNG of Charleston passed on January 12, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held outdoors on Saturday, June 12th at 11 a.m. at Coonskin Park Amphitheatre, 2000 Coonskin Drive, Charleston, WV 25311. Lawn chairs welcome; if raining, encouraged.

