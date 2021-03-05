DREMA GAIL PENNINGTON (JEWELESTER) 59 of Harrisville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday March 1, 2021. She was born on September 9, 1961 in Lincoln County to Cecilia Rose Market and the late Herbert Dennie Wiley. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years Charles Pennington (Chuck); her son Robert Pennington; daughter in law Chelsey Pennington; her rays of sunshine Gracelyn Faith Pennington and Trinity Hope Pennington; step father Theodore Market; brothers Chuck Wiley and Dennie Wiley; and several other special family and friends that meant so much to her.
Drema was a Christian woman and a long-time member of Harrisville First Assembly of God. Her strong faith in Christ was evident as she faced her recent illness with courage and dignity. Drema was lovingly devoted to her family and friends and eagerly shared her faith with them. She loved to worship in church, but has now joined those who have gone before her to worship in the very presence of her Savior.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Housecalls Hospice of Parkersburg, and to WVU Medicine of Parkersburg and Morgantown for the loving care given to Mrs. Pennington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Teen Challenge.
A funeral service will be conducted at Mc Ghee-Handley Funeral Home on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Ron Blevins. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed with mask and social distancing encouraged.