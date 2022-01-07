DREMA lived life by spreading love and laughter wherever she went. Born to the late Robert Lee Sampson and Norma Mae Byus she was welcomed home early to Heaven by the longing arms of her sorely missed son Craig Allen Rogers. An embrace of angels we're sure. On earth Drema could not have been loved better by her surviving husband Raymond Huffman; who has adored her through their many years of marriage.
Drema's best friend is her surviving daughter, Carrie Pauley Cunningham she will be the legacy her mother leaves behind to carry on the infamous laugh Drema was known all over Elk River for. A lifelong resident of Elkview and a graduate from Herbert Hoover High School. Drema then went on to retire from the Kanawha County School Board as dedicated School Bus Driver where she was adored and admired by both her staff and kids. The same attributes she carried with her as a member of Atkinson Memorial Church in Big Fork. Drema enjoyed quilting, watching football and shopping but most of all she just loved family!
Drema is also survived some very loved family members that made her life on earth so special. Robert Huffman and Jason and Brittany Huffman. The very special bond she had with her brother Dana and Marie Sampson.
Drema's greatest blessings in life called her MiMi. Those blessings are: Isaak Rogers/Cierra Hayes, Isabell Rogers, Presley Cunningham, William Huffman, Leo Rogers, Peyton Cunningham, Emily Huffman, Paisley Cunningham, Paige Cunningham, Pyper Cunningham, Hazel Rose Rogers
Loved Nieces and Nephews: Emilee Sampson and Cash, Colt and Camryn, Savannah/Hunter and Baby Briggs Hissom, Natalie Stricker, Savanna and Gatlin Bowers
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Luke Adkins officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.