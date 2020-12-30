DREMA LEA (MILAM) KINDER, 88 years old, of Foster, WV, went to her heavenly home on December 27, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1932 in Ransom, Kentucky.
Drema is preceded in death by her parents Charles Evans and Virginia Gardener (Alley) Whitt, 7 brothers and 2 sisters, husband William Anthony Milam, son Bruce Milam, and son-in-law Stephen L. Pauley.
Drema and Anthony were married for 42 years and enjoyed their final home together in Drawdy, WV. They shared many years with their children and were faithful members at the Drawdy Church of Christ. Drema is survived by her daughter Sue (Milam) Pauley of Foster, WV, and sons Michael (Cathy) Milam of Orlando, FL, Charles Milam of Foster, WV, Paul (Virginia) Milam of Chapel Hill, NC, and Tim (Vicki) Milam of Wilmington, NC. She also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Drema remarried and was preceded in death by Claude "Buster" Kinder. She was survived by his children Glenna (Clip) Knapp, Jim (Karen) Kinder, Mike (Dee) Kinder, and Donna (Jim) Kepler.
Drema was an extraordinary seamstress as well as a school cook until retirement from Dakota Elementary School. She was a member of the Rock Creek Church of Christ in Foster, WV. Drema loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed time with her four-legged companion, Tobie.
A private family service will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV with Gary Durham officiating. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV
