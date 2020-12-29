Thank you for Reading.

DREMA LEA MILAM KINDER 88 of Foster, WV passed away December 27, 2020. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Donel Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar WV. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.