DREMA LEE BELCHER, 80, of Campbells Creek, passed away May 26, 2020, at Hospice House of CAMC following a long illness.
She was a homemaker.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Jimmy and Carmella Bays Widner; son, Larry Dale Belcher Jr.; and sister, Carol Jean Mace.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Belcher.
Graveside funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the funeral service.
