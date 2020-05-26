DREMA LOU (BEANE) PAROG, age 84, passed peacefully from this life on May 24, 2020, after a long illness.
She was retired from BB&T, and was a long-standing member of the Mt. Tabor Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred S. Beane and Mildred Beane Ranson; her husband of 59 years, John Parog; sisters, Carole Hill, Barbara Ashley; and her brother, Fred S. Beane, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Tony Parog, and daughter-in-law Diane Parog, of Hurricane, and their daughter, Lillian Parog; daughter, Terri Summerfield, and son-in-law Richard Summerfield, of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Amanda McNealy, and husband Scott McNealy, and children Summer, Hattie and Jonathan; Krista Garnes, and husband John, and child Josiah; Jennifer Summerfield; Emily Fields, and children Evalynn, Jaxon, and Vivian; and Paul Parog.
A graveside services will be held at the Mt. Tabor Church of God, Dry Ridge Road, St. Albans, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the charity of your choice.
