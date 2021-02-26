DREMA SUE (MORRIS) JARRELL, 76, of New London, OH, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 13, 1944 in Olcott, WV to the late Forrest W. Morris and Oliva A. (Holstein) Morris. After moving to Ohio with her husband, Roy, Sr., she worked with adult Developmental Disabilities and raised her family. Her caregiving spirit always shined, and she opened her home to others to help rehabilitate them.
Drema is survived by her loving husband of 60 years (together for 63), Roy Jarrell, Sr.; children, Deborah (Dennis) Graham, Roy (April), Jr., Lee (Kathy), Kevin, and Shannon Kloos; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sandra Hannah, Judy Martin, Carolyn Varney, Linda Mitchell, and Gary Morris; many nieces and nephews, and other loving family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Perry Wayne Morris.
Private services will be held. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Drema's name to the American Cancer Society.
