DREMA WEHRLE, We are very sad to say our beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, Drema Wehrle, passed away August 31, 2020 from complications of COVID 19 at CAMC Memorial Division.
Formerly of Belle, Drema lived at Mary's Garden in Marmet for two years after having lived with her daughter, Teresa for eleven years following the death of her husband, Jim. She was born in Boone County on October 18, 1931.
Preceding her in death were her husband, James F. Wehrle; son, David A. Wehrle (August 14, 2020); mother, Helen Moore; sister, Linda Moore; and father, Deward Browning.
Drema loved her children unconditionally and is survived by her son, Danny (Ann) of Clendenin, son, Pat (Barb) of Malden, son, David's fianc e, Missy Bays of Cross Lanes, daughter, Teresa (Austin) of Milton, son, John (Patty) of Belle; grandchildren, Heather, Patrick, A.G., Emily, Jessie, Brittany, Ben, Zach, Jacob; and ten great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the special people who took great care of her in Mary's Garden Memory Unit. Her special teacher, Michelle and care givers, Pam, Brandy and the rest of the workers.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of choice.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, in Springhill Cemetery, Charleston with Pastor Craig Carte officiating. To honor Drema, please wear pink, her favorite color.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.