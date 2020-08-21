DRESELLA MARIE WILLIAMS SHUE STANLEY, 91, of Droop passed away Monday, August 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held noon on Tuesday August 25, at Morningside Cemetery in Renick. Burial will follow. Visitation will be at the cemetery one hour prior to the services at noon. Social distancing will be in affect along with masks.
