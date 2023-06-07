DREW MARTIN entered Heaven and into the loving arms of many family members and friends on Saturday, 3 June 2023. He is now with Cindy Coleman, whom he missed dearly after her passing.
Drew was born 15 July 1965 to his now deceased parents, Walter F. Martin, and Henrietta Rowan Martin. He was also preceded in death by his brother Vince. Drew grew up running the hills and swimming the Kanawha River in Pratt, WV where he began his vast collection of friends that loved him dearly.
Drew graduated from East Bank High School and went on a journey through life that saw him do things that books are written about. He was a retail manager, merchant marine, and a railroad conductor, among many other occupations. Drew was a Jack of all trades, and a Master of all. He could make, build, or fix anything. He was always looking for a new challenge to broaden his skillset.
Left to continue Drew's legacy and memory are his daughters: Jama Tolley (Zach), and Jena Collins, grandson Damien Tolley. Sister, Andrea Tucker (Okey) of Oak Island, NC, Brother, Alan Martin (Marina) of Charles Town, WV, Brother Doug Martin and sister-in-law Janie Landon of St. Pete, FL., many nieces, and nephews and his faithful K-9s, TIGGER and Nugget.
Special prayers are requested for his oldest daughter, Jama who had the difficult job of keeping Drew in line all these years and acting as his primary care provider in the last leg of his life's journey.
He could be stubborn at times, and he showed up to the last second of his life. He adored his grandson Damien, and he loved that little guy with a love that cannot be described in words.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, WV on Saturday, 10 June at 2 p.m., with the Deacon, John Yaquinta officiating. A Fellowship hour (or two) will be held at the Eagle's Club on the upper end of Montgomery following the Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Hubbard House, Charleston, WV. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements.