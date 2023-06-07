Thank you for Reading.

Drew Martin
SYSTEM

DREW MARTIN entered Heaven and into the loving arms of many family members and friends on Saturday, 3 June 2023. He is now with Cindy Coleman, whom he missed dearly after her passing.

Drew was born 15 July 1965 to his now deceased parents, Walter F. Martin, and Henrietta Rowan Martin. He was also preceded in death by his brother Vince. Drew grew up running the hills and swimming the Kanawha River in Pratt, WV where he began his vast collection of friends that loved him dearly.

Tags

Recommended for you