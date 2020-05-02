DREXEL J. TOMLINSON, SR., 94, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully in the arms of God on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Seth, WV, and graduated from Sherman High School in 1944. Drexel enlisted in the Navy during World War II and was stationed in the Pacific Theatre on the island of Majuro Atoll, where he was a Tailgunner on a Navy Hell Diver Plane. He also was a former Golden Gloves Boxing Champion and boxed while in the Navy. He retired from Union Carbide (Rhone-Poulenc) at the Institute plant. Drexel was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved to travel and enjoyed WVU sports.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine A. Tomlinson; parents, Conley and Mabel Tomlinson; brothers, Frank Ellis Tomlinson (World War II) and Robert Lee Tomlinson; sister, Rosalie T. Howery.
Drexel is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Palmer; sons, Drexel Jerry Tomlinson, Jr., and Terry Lee Tomlinson; grandson, Adam Blake Tomlinson; granddaughter, Lynsey Kristen Tomlinson (Trey Hintz); great-grandson, Skyler Lee Pauley; great-granddaughter, Willow Christine Hintz; and dear friend, Cotton Boone.
In light of the present COVID-19 Pandemic, a private family service will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Charles Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Bethel Baptist Church, 5028 Kentucky Street, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrass funeral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.