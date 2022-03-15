DRUCELLA DAWN COTTRILL, 72 of Indore went home to be with her Lord and Savior, March 13, 2022. Drucella was welcomed into heaven's gates by her later parents, Basil and Mabel Deboard and siter Shonette Schaffer. Drucella was a member of Sycamore Community Baptist Church, Indore. She served as a Clerk, Treasurer and Head of Vacation Bible School for several years. Drucella married the love of her life, Roger Cottrill on July 6, 1968. They Shared 53 wonderful years of marriage. Together they had two children, a daughter, Terrina (Scott) Siers of Indore, a son Kevin of Indore. Grandchildren who was her pride and joy: Amber (Chris) of Mass, Breanna (Kody) of Pennsylvania, Kalep, Charlie, and Hunter of WV. Great Grandson Kody of Pennsylvania. One Brother; Lynn (Pearl) DeBoard of Ohio, three sisters; Connie (Ronald) Lay of WV, Vanessa Hedrick of Fl., Vonda Samples WA. And several nieces and nephews who she adored The family would like to thank the staff at Montgomery General and WVU Ruby Hospital Staff for all the care they provided for Drucella. Service for Durcella will be Friday March 18, at 2 p.m., a viewing for the family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 17, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home in Clay, WV, with Minister Willie Neal Officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Bickmore, WV. Online condolence can be left for the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com Wilson Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Cottrill Family