DRYDEN WHITE 87 years old, the son of the late George and Myrtle White, was born on May 24, 1934. He went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, December 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends at his home in Point Pleasant, WV.
In addition to his parents, Dryden is preceded in death by his wife Rosetta, who he loved and adored for over 67 1/2 years. He is also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Dryden is survived by his four children; Danny (Adell) White of Pomeroy, OH, Teddy (Barbara) White of Alkol WV, Randy White of Point Pleasant, and Joe (Bridget) White of Chapmanville, WV. He is also survived by brothers; Harrison White of Waynesboro, VA, Bernard White of Mason, WV, a sister; Ann Woodrum of Mullens, WV in addition to eleven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Rev. Steve Burns and Rev. Bert Flores officially. Dryden's final resting place will be alongside Rosetta in Memory Gardens, Madison, WV.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m., until service time at the funeral home.
At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hospice House of Huntington, who Dryden, Rose, Randy and Teddy grew so fond of. Without them they would have never made it through the last year. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Covid 19 guidelines will be observed. You may express your condolences to the family www.handleyfh.com