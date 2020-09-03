DUAINE GREGORY
COWLEY SR., 80, of Charleston was called home by the Lord on August 31, 2020.
Duaine was retired from the Air National Guard and AEP John Amos Plant. He was a member of the Serenity Club for 28 years and was also involved in several bowling leagues in the Kanawha Valley. Duaine was a member of Starcher Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Ann Cowley; parents, Wilson and Helen Cowley; siblings, Larry Cowley and Lynn Hall.
Duaine is survived by his children, Angela Martinez, Greg Cowley (Denice), and Jerry Cowley; siblings, Paulette Thomas, Doug Cowley (Gina) and Todd Cowley (Valerie); grandchildren, Chelsie, Alex, Nicholas, and Julianna; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Ave, Dunbar, WV 25064.