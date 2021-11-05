Duane L. Plants Nov 5, 2021 27 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DUANE L PLANTS, 94, of Winfield WV passed away on October 9, 2021 at The Madison Center, Morgantown, WV. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graveside Duane L Plants Service Duane L. Morgantown The Madison Center Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Curtiss Wayne “CW” Hairston Blank Mary Louise McDaniel Blank Eric Lee Gillispie Thomas Edwin Davis Franklin Delano Neary Lawrence "Larry" Prather Raymond Maxwell Stricker Blank Sherill Lynn Morris Marion Francis Call Linda Jean Keely Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 5, 2021 Daily Mail WV Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss West Virginia Book Festival returns with virtual plot twist this weekend Planting the right seeds: Rural writers getting it right