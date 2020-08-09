DUC THI LE, 96, of St. Albans, passed away August 7, 2020. A visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with burial following in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
