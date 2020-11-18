DUDLEY E. WEARS, 75, of Apple Grove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Burial will follow at Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.