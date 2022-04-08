DURWARD DELMONT "MONT" CADLE of Starke, Florida passed away April 5, 2022, at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL. Born May 4, 1934, in Rhodell, WV, the only child of the late Robert A. "Gus" and Garnet Wood Cadle. He is survived by Laverna Grizzell Cadle, his wife of 67 years. His sons Monte Dale Cadle of Phoenix, AZ, and Robert Eugene (Jennifer) Cadle of Charleston, WV. He is also survived by his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mont learned his trade of automobile body work at an early age and went to work at Montgomery Motors the day after graduation. He retired from Smith Transfer merica Carrier when the shop closed.
He and Laverna retired to Florida in 1997. They have attended the Sampson City Church of God for many years.
A service for Mont will be held at Archer-Milton Funeral Home on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Gene Bass will be officiating. Burial will be at Crosby Lake Cemetery immediately following the service.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler, FL 386- 496-2008 www.archerfuneralhome.com
Song of Solomon 5:16, "This is my beloved, this is my friend."