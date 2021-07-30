Thank you for Reading.

DUSTIN RAY RADABAUGH, 18, of Millstone, WV, passed away on July 28 2021, at his home. A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday July 31, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Cottrell Cemetery, Nicut.

Tags

Recommended for you