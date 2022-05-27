DWAINE "POP" EGNOR 93, of St. Albans, WV, peacefully went to be with the Lord and reunite with his loving wife ArMona "Mimi" Egnor on Thursday, May 26, 2022 after battling heart issues and Alzheimer's for a number of years. Since his wife passed in 2017, his daughter, Divana and "adopted late in life" daughter, Gail have lived with and taken care of both him and his handicapped daughter, Danita.
Pop is survived by his daughters, Divana, Gail and Danita; his grandson, Jason and his wife Kelsi; as well as his great grandchildren, Taylor, Jordyn, Justene and Jenna.
Pop lived an amazing life and was loved by everyone who knew him. He worked as an electrician at Union Carbide/Rhone-Poulenc for 40 years and retired in 1994. He served his country with the US Army during the Korean War. He was an avid golfer up through his 80's, enjoyed tinkering in his garage shop and more than anything he loved his family fiercely. Although a very stoic man, when he talked people listen. In addition to his daughters, Divana and Danita, he was a father to his grandson, Jason. Though there were both good times and hard times in his life, he would always persevere and stay faithful to God and his family.
He will be missed dearly. We will not be having a funeral service, but will have a small Celebration of his Life at his gravesite in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans at 10 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022.
In lieu of flowers the family request you send prayers and/or a quick note telling us your favorite "Dwaine Story" or something he did that impacted your life in some way. They can be sent to "Egnor Family" 26 First Street, West, St. Albans, WV 25177.