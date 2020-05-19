Dwight “Bo” King

DWIGHT "BO" KING, 70, of Shock, WV passed away May 8, 2020 at home with his family. A private family graveside service was held Sunday, May 17, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. Bo wanted to rest on the hill in front of his house at the foot of his rocks.

