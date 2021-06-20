DWIGHT 'MIKE' 'DEUCE' DAWSON, 61, of Big Chimney, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Gladys Myers Dawson; brothers, Clyde 'Butch' Jr, Steven, and Anthony 'Tony' Dawson Sr.
Mike was an avid WVU fan, never missing an opportunity to cheer on his mountaineers. He enjoyed working on go-carts, motorcycles, and race cars. For many years, he was a familiar face at the local race tracks.
He leaves behind a sister, Christine 'Cookie' Foster; brothers, John Paul and Patrick Dawson; special aunt, Lois Dawson who always had a special place in his heart; girlfriend, Lois Kuhl; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net