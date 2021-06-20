Thank you for Reading.

DWIGHT 'MIKE' 'DEUCE' DAWSON, 61, of Big Chimney, passed away on June 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Gladys Myers Dawson; brothers, Clyde 'Butch' Jr, Steven, and Anthony 'Tony' Dawson Sr.

Mike was an avid WVU fan, never missing an opportunity to cheer on his mountaineers. He enjoyed working on go-carts, motorcycles, and race cars. For many years, he was a familiar face at the local race tracks.

He leaves behind a sister, Christine 'Cookie' Foster; brothers, John Paul and Patrick Dawson; special aunt, Lois Dawson who always had a special place in his heart; girlfriend, Lois Kuhl; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net

Tags

Recommended for you