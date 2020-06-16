Dylan D. Litton

Dylan D. Litton
DYLAN D. LITTON, 27, of Poca, passed away on June 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

www.kellerfuneralhome.net

