DYLAN D. LITTON, 27, of Poca, passed away on June 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
DYLAN D. LITTON, 27, of Poca, passed away on June 9, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Adams, Barbara Kay - 11 a.m., Mt Olive Cemetery, Hurricane.
Cogar, Bennie - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Gibson, Regina - 11 a.m., Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Leighton, Elizabeth - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Litton, Dylan D. - , 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Luckeydoo, Frances Lucille - 1 p.m., Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant.