E. CAROL JOHNSON, 80, of Mill Creek went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, July 26, 2021 at her residence.
She is preceded in deathby her husband of 45 years; Jack Johnson, parents; Hayes V. Christy and Virgie Simmons Christy; siblings, Nadine Page, Charles T. Christy, Hayes F. Christy, and James R. Christy.
She was retired from Kanawha County School Board, loved cooking, camping, and being around her family. Carol was a member of Hanson Chapel Church; and loved to sing with her quartet and with her Church family.
Carol is survived by her loving sons, Orville H. Johnson and Bradley Scott Johnson; sisters, Anna Mae Jewel and Twila McFarland; grandchildren; Zack Johnson, Alexandrea Johnson, along with many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 9 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Entombment will be at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.