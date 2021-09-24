E. MAXINE THOMAS MARCINIK MARSHALL, 97, passed away on September 20, 2021. She was the last surviving member of the family of William B and Lula Crawford Thomas.
Maxine was a Rosie the Riveter and also worked at the Baltimore VA Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Marcinik and Irvin Marshall; and her son, Herbert M. Marcinik.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Richard Marcinik of Bel Air, MD, James Tucker (Jill) of Gauley Bridge; grandchildren, Tammy Lanham (Brian) of Charleston, Kim May of Cross Lanes, Chris Marcinik (Cameron) of Ohio, Michele Barrick of Bel Air, MD, Jason Marcinik of Ohio, Christy Carter (Steve) of Charlotte, NC and Erica Tolbert (Eric) of Culloden; great-grandchildren, Brittany May, Tori Kellione, Dalton Lanham, Dylon Lanham, Dakota Lanham, Gabby Marcinik, Jackson Marcinik, Lucas Marcinik, Landon Barrick, Mason Barrick, Campbell Carter, Wren Tolbert, Kate Tolbert and Samuel Tolbert; and two great-great-grandchildren, Nix Kellione and Remi Booth.
The family would like to thank Clark's Christian Care for their loving care of Maxine.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Workman officiating. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, MD.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.