Earl E. Mitchell

Earl E. "Pete" Mitchell
EARL "PETE" MITCHELL DOYLESTOWN, OH - Earl E. "Pete" Mitchell, age 77, lost his fight with Alzheimer's but won his victory into Heaven on October 30, 2020. Born on February 16, 1943 in Charleston, WV to the late Lloyd and Mary Frances (Keeling) Mitchell, he was a resident of Doylestown since 1967. A graduate of The University of Akron, Pete retired from the Babcock and Wilcox Co. after 29 years of service and then worked for the B&W Credit Union for 10 years. A member of Crossroads Community Church, his passion was spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sporting events and playing golf. Preceded in death by his brother, Rick Mitchell; sister, Barbara Logan, he is survived by his wife of 57 1/2 years, and the love of his life, Karen; son, Tim (Janet) Mitchell of Doylestown; daughter, Tammy (Gary) Graf of Wooster; grandchildren, Nathan Mitchell, Michael Graf, and Tori (Michael) Heims; sisters, Mary Jane (Steve) Proctor of VA, Iva Mitchell of WV, Betty Woods of NC; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown, OH, 44230 with Pastor Jerry Butcher, officiating. Burial will take place at Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Calling hours following Covid-19 guidelines which require facial coverings and social distancing will be on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc., P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090, Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E, Uniontown, OH, 44685, or Crossroads Community Church, 700 Gates St., Doylestown, OH, 44230. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)