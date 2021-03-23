EARL ELLSWORTH GRINSTEAD, 82, of Charleston went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021 at home. Services are pending at this time. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
