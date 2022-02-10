Earl Eugene Martin Feb 10, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EARL EUGENE MARTIN, 71, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 while being cared for at home.A full obituary will be available at Haferfuneralhome.netIn lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Mt. Pisgah Church 3061 Coopers Creek Rd, Charleston, WV 25312 or The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee PO Box 40223 Charleston, WV 25302.A service will begin at 1pm, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Arthur Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Helen Frances Bennett Ruby M. Adkins Blank Alice Danberry Betty Katherine Montgomery Ryan Scott Meadows Henry C. "Hoppy" Shores Barbara L. Morris Penny Jo Beaver Parsons Greco Blank Virginia “GinnySue" Lovejoy Michael T. “Mike” Duffy Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses Susan Johnson: 'Our members simply grew old and died' Alzheimer's Association, W.Va. Chapter official discusses ongoing challenges, goals NIH awards WVU $2 million to study link between Alzheimer’s disease, chronic stress