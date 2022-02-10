Thank you for Reading.

Earl Eugene Martin
EARL EUGENE MARTIN, 71, of Charleston, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, February 8, 2022 while being cared for at home.

A full obituary will be available at Haferfuneralhome.net

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Mt. Pisgah Church 3061 Coopers Creek Rd, Charleston, WV 25312 or The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee PO Box 40223 Charleston, WV 25302.

A service will begin at 1pm, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Arthur Morrison officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.

