Earl Franklin Puckett
EARL FRANKLIN PUCKETT, 90, of Hughes Creek, passed away on February 25, 2023. He was born August 5,1932, and spent his life at Hughes Creek surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors. He was the son of David Franklin and Pauline Kitchen Puckett, who preceded him in death, as well as one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his younger brother David Puckett (Barbara).

His loving wife, Chloe Ann Puckett, died on the same day nine years earlier. They had been married for 62 years. Earl leaves behind his two daughters, Karen Puckett Hopkins (Rich) and Kay Puckett Cox (Ed). He had four grandchildren, Jill Hopkins Loughney (Matt), Jenni Earle Hopkins, William Franklin Cragg (Cindy), and Travis Edward Cox (Alline). Earl also had seven great grandsons, Travis, Zane, Wyatt, Parker, Grady, Mitchell, and Tanner. He was proud of his family, and we all loved him very much.

