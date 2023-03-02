EARL FRANKLIN PUCKETT, 90, of Hughes Creek, passed away on February 25, 2023. He was born August 5,1932, and spent his life at Hughes Creek surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors. He was the son of David Franklin and Pauline Kitchen Puckett, who preceded him in death, as well as one sister and two brothers. He is survived by his younger brother David Puckett (Barbara).
His loving wife, Chloe Ann Puckett, died on the same day nine years earlier. They had been married for 62 years. Earl leaves behind his two daughters, Karen Puckett Hopkins (Rich) and Kay Puckett Cox (Ed). He had four grandchildren, Jill Hopkins Loughney (Matt), Jenni Earle Hopkins, William Franklin Cragg (Cindy), and Travis Edward Cox (Alline). Earl also had seven great grandsons, Travis, Zane, Wyatt, Parker, Grady, Mitchell, and Tanner. He was proud of his family, and we all loved him very much.
Earl worked in the coal mines for 42 years and maintained friendships with many of his workmates. He also maintained a very close and special friendship with his neighbor, Jean Hundley. Jean and Earl checked on each other daily and kept watch for each other. We are so grateful for her. We also extend a special thank you to Mark Hundley and Dave Bess for being available any time Earl needed a helping hand.
Earl loved riding and rebuilding antique cars, attending car shows, riding his side-by-side in the mountains, eating good food, camping, and boating when he was able, and talking to his friends and family. He was a proud member of UMWA and the Masonic Lodge. He especially loved sitting in his swing, watching for visitors down the lane.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to Pam Proctor and Jessica Siders, who cared for Earl daily.
Services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WV, on Saturday, March 4, beginning with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m., with Pastor Gary H. Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Attendees are then invited to a dinner provided by the Hughes Creek Community Church.