EARL GORDON McCUNE age 86 of Standard died on September 8, 2021. He was born on June 16, 1935 to Earl G. McCune Sr. and Tisha Hanshaw McCune. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Carolyn Sue; his son Steven McCune; sisters Evelyn Ayotte and Patty Kroah; and brothers Earl G. McCune, Jr. Allen McCune and George McCune.
He is survived by his daughter Cynthia O'Dell and husband Dwayne of Amma; his sons Michael McCune of Manson, NC and John McCune of Standard; granddaughters Jennifer Hudnall of Baltimore, MD, Katie St. Clair and husband Teddy of Daniels, Emily Simpson and Husband Cody of Portland, Oregon, Greenlee McCune and Karlee McCune of Standard; grandsons Jason Mayse and wife Nikki of Marmet and Konner McCune of Wake Forest, NC; great-grandchildren Jaxon , Kingston and Kane Mayse of Marmet and Meadow St. Clair of Daniels; sister Nancy Devine of Walled Lake, Michigan, and brother Jim Cune of Seffner of Florida.
Gordon was a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School and West Virginia Insititute of Technology. He was a teacher and coach at Leewood Junior High, East Bank Junior High and East Bank High School. He served as vice principal at DuPont Junior High and East Bank High School.
Where will be no visitation or funeral. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.