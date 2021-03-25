Earl Grinstead Jr

EARL ELLSWORTH GRINSTEAD, JR., 82, of Charleston, WV, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl & Virginia Grinstead.
He was a master electrician for Union Carbide for over 40 years, a member of the South Charleston Church of Christ, and enjoyed playing golf and was on the Carbide bowling team.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vesta. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins.
Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday March 26, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Minister Louis Watts officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Friends will gather Thursday evening from 6 - 8 pm at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.