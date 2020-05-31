EARL JACKSON CRIST, 86, of Hurricane, went to his heavenly home on May 27, 2020, after a short illness.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Andy Jackson Crist and Olga Garnet Sisson Crist; sisters, Rena Woyan, Ruby Dudding, Alma Crist; and brother, Earnie Crist.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Ann Gibson Crist; sons, John Jackson Crist of Henderson, NV, and James Earl (Heidi) Crist of Chouteau, OK; brother, John H. Crist (Thelma) of Fraziers Bottom; sisters, Goldie Powell of Glenwood, Mary Richards of Ashton and Garnet (Max) Galloway of Nitro; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
Earl was retired from Continental Can Co. with 33 years of service. Earl was a dedicated member and deacon of Bethel Baptist Church for over 60 years. He was affiliated with the Knights of Pythians and Odd Fellows Lodge of Hurricane. Earl served as Chairperson for the Democrat Committee of Putnam County for several years. Earl was a devoted husband, father and friend. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and doing the many labors of love around the family farm. We thank God for the wonderful health Earl enjoyed until the last week of his life.
A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. The family thanks you for your love and support during this difficult time.
Allen funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.