EARL JUNIOR POORMAN, 92, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away, Friday, February 18, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital, Ripley, WV, following an extended illness.
He was born December 20, 1929, in Linton, IN, a son of the late Earl I. and Mary H. (Dicus) Poorman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Theda Josephine Poorman; brothers, Paul and John Poorman; sister, Fern Gregory.
He was a United States Marine Corps Combat Sergeant serving in the Korean War and earning the following distinctions, Purple Heart, Two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, United Nation Ribbon, South Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Presidential Unit Citation with Bronze Star. Earl was a life charter member of the Cpl. Walter L. Mann detachment # 1065 Marine Corps League, Ripley, WV. He served his detachment as the former Chaplain, Jr. Vice Commandant, Sr. Vice Commandant. He also served on the detachments Color Guard and Honor Guard.
He was a member of the Kaiser & Douglas Church of Christ, Ravenswood, WV since 1957. He served as Elder and Bible school teacher.
He retired from Century Aluminum in 1992 with 35 years of service at a crane operator. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Union, Local # 5668 Ravenswood. He was the owner and operator of A1 Appliance Repair for 24 years.
Survivors include sons, Stephen (Pam) Poorman of Princeton, WV, and Mark (Karen) Poorman of Ravenswood; daughter, Michelle Drennen of Ravenwood; grandchildren, Joshua Poorman, Ashley Gunther, Marissa Campbell, Matthew Poorman, Ron Whited and Jedediah Whited; 11 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Jody Skeens, neighbor, caretaker and special friend.
Service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, at the Kaiser & Douglas Church of Christ, Ravenswood, WV. Burial with military honors by the Marine Corps League will follow in Ravenswood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time-of-service, Wednesday at the church.
The family requests that those attending the church wear a mask or facial covering.
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV.