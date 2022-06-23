EARL KEITH GRIFFITH passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, June 19, 2022. He was 63 years old.
Services celebrating Earl's life are pending and the date and time will be announced to the public.
Earl was born on a Tuesday, February 24th, 1959 in Logan, WV (Logan County) to Wayman Griffith and the late Delores Casto Griffith. Mr. Griffith enlisted in the US Navy on his eighteenth birthday and was proud to serve. After leaving the Navy he worked as a foreman with Cabot Oil and Gas for more than three decades. On Valentine's Day, 1982, Earl married the love of his life, Joy Holtsclaw and they have spent the last 40 magical years together. They raised a daughter, Noel Hodge (Paul) of Charleston, WV, and two sons, (James) Christian Young (Robin Chestnut) and (Luther) Luke Young (Elizabeth Rhodes), both of Charleston, WV.
Mr. Griffith is survived by his aforementioned wife, Joy, his father, three children, and 11 grandchildren, who were the center of his existence. Those grandchildren are Blair Young (Tyler Barnett), Brooke Young (Cameron Green), Kane Young (Heather Williamson), Tristen Young, Lilly Young (Jayson Letart), Chloe White, Gracie Hodge (Chris Crowder), Trinity Hodge, Izak Young, Anna Young, and Alpha Young; his great granddaughter, Addisyn Barnett; and many neices, friends and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Casto Griffith; a brother, Darrell Griffith; mother-in-law, Eura Holtsclaw; father-in-law, the Rev. (William) Bill Holtsclaw; and his beloved companion Pomeranian, Presley.
Earl's memory will forever be cherished by his family, especially by his grandchildren.
