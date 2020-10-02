Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

EARL LOMAX WILLIAMS, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida formerly from South Charleston passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3 at Memory Gardens, Madison. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.