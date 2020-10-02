EARL LOMAX WILLIAMS, 92, of Vero Beach, Florida formerly from South Charleston passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3 at Memory Gardens, Madison. Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
