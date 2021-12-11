EARL LOYD EADS, born, June 18, 1924. He passed away November 30, 2021 at the ripe old age of 97. He was born in North Charleston, WV and most recently resided in Hurricane, WV. He is survived by three sons; Bryan Eads (Debbie), Kevin Eads (Sharon), Eric Eads (Sonja), daughter-in-law Sandy Ead, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his second wife Emma (Pattie) Eads, his eldest son, Stephen Eads and his first wife Agnes Eads.
Earl served in the US Army Air Corps., during WW II as a B-17 navigator and bombardier. After completing military service Earl attended and received college degrees from West Virginia University (Morgantown, WV.) and the University of Iowa (Iowa City, IA). Earl experienced a long and successful carreer with Columbia Gas Transmission Co. in Charleston serving in a number of positions of increasing responsibility until his retirement.
Earl enjoyed an active life always working hard and focusing on his physical fitness including bicycling, jogging and swimming. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially when grouse hunting or canoeing. He was an avid reader and had a fondness for poetry.
The immediate family plans to gather and honor his memory over the Christmas Holidays.
Earl was truly one of a kind and will be missed by friends and family.