EARL LYNN OWENS 78, of St. Albans passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at CAMC General Division, Charleston.
He was born in Tazewell, Tennessee to the late Cecil Delbert Owens and Beulah Marie Lawson McClure. He was also preceded in death by his son, Franklin Alfred Sawyers; sister, Carolyn Faye Howell; brothers, Delbert Wayne Owens and Butch Fraley.
Earl retired in 1987 as a US Army Master Sergeant, serving during the Vietnam War with 26 years of service and also was a self-employed truck driver.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Judy Lewis Owens; 2 daughters, Cynthia Lynn (Cindy) Owens and Stacy Marie Kiser; sister, Betty Jane Rhule (Dave) and 3 grandchildren, Chris Nathaniel, Sawyer Lynn and Emma Grace Kiser.
The family has asked that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and services.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 24, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Shelby McNeally officiating. Burial will be in Lewis Family Cemetery, Browns Creek, St. Albans.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may visit Earl's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
