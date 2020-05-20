EARL "RICK" COBB JR., 62, of Cross Lanes, passed away May 18th, 2020, after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Cobb Sr., his mother, Carmela Cobb, and Gladys Finnan.
He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Casto (Eddie), Amber Pontier (Mike), Tori Cobb, and their mother, Sherry Cobb; his sisters, Beverly Gattuso and Linda Racer; his grandchildren, Mindy, Alyssa and Brooklyn Bailey, Hayleigh and Shane Cobb.
He was a loyal employee of Napa in Nitro for 21 years.
He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, many friends and his sweet girl, Ivy.
There will be a visitation on Friday, May 22, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Cobb family.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.155.20