Earl "Rick" Cobb Jr.

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Earl "Rick" Cobb Jr.
SYSTEM

EARL "RICK" COBB JR., 62, of Cross Lanes, passed away May 18th, 2020, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Cobb Sr., his mother, Carmela Cobb, and Gladys Finnan.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Casto (Eddie), Amber Pontier (Mike), Tori Cobb, and their mother, Sherry Cobb; his sisters, Beverly Gattuso and Linda Racer; his grandchildren, Mindy, Alyssa and Brooklyn Bailey, Hayleigh and Shane Cobb.

He was a loyal employee of Napa in Nitro for 21 years.

He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, many friends and his sweet girl, Ivy.

There will be a visitation on Friday, May 22, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m.

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Cobb family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.155.20

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Arthur, Tony - 11 a.m., Arthur Cemetery, Greenview.

Hall, Robert - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville; also streaming live, see obituary.

Kincaid, Sharon - 3 p.m., Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.

Saunders, Mildred - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Skidmore, Bonnie - 1 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Thomas, Paul - 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.