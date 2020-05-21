Earl "Rick" Cobb Jr.

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Earl "Rick" Cobb Jr.
SYSTEM

EARL "RICK" COBB JR., 62, of Cross Lanes, passed away May 18th, 2020, after a short illness.

He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Cobb Sr., his mother, Carmela Cobb, and Gladys Finnan.

He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Casto (Eddie), Amber Pontier (Mike), Tori Cobb, and their mother, Sherry Cobb; his sisters, Beverly Gattuso and Linda Racer; his grandchildren, Mindy, Alyssa and Brooklyn Bailey, Hayleigh Casto and Shane Cobb.

He was a loyal employee of Napa in Nitro for 21 years.

He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, many friends and his sweet girl Ivy.

There will be a visitation on Friday, May 22, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is assisting the Cobb family. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Bird, Eloise - 10 a.m., Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Hurricane.

Harbert Jr., Kenneth - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

McLaughlin, Bill - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Price, Charlotte - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Young, Ernest - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.