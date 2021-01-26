EARL S. HOWELL 96 of Whitesville WV. passed away peacefully January 24, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House and went to be reunited with his loving wife "Cookie". Born July 11,1924 in Ameagle WV to the late Don and Anna Howell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary "Cookie" Howell, brother Bill and sister Freda Miller and second wife Mary Lou Harden Howell. Earl graduated from Clear Fork High and joined the U.S. Navy in July 1943, where he served in World War II as a Naval Aviator. Upon returning from the war, he met his wife Mary "Cookie" Henderson, and they were married in April of 1949. Earl worked as a UMWA miner until he was appointed as a field representative for District 17 of the UMWA. He also served as Secretary-Treasurer of District 17. He later worked as personnel director for Beckley Coal and retired from Pickands Mather Corp. as Human Resources Director. He coached little league baseball for many years and helped mold the lives of many young men in the Whitesville/Sylvester area. He was Secretary of the Whitesville Moose Lodge for over forty years until it's closing. He reached the degree of Pilgrim of the Loyal Order of the Moose. He served as Mayor of Whitesville for nineteen years and was a past member of the board for the Raleigh Boone PSD and Southern West Virginia Community College. He loved to hunt, fish, bowl, dance and play cards. He was an avid WVU fan. He is survived by daughters Marilyn (Paul) Maynard of Seth and Patti Lou (Eddie) Joseph of Teays Valley; sister Carol (Joe) Pettry of Seth; four grandchildren; Tammy (Larry) Watson of Supply NC.; Tricia (Marshall) McClung of Madison; April (Danny) Williams of Seth; and Brandon Earl (Bethany) Daniel of Charleston; seven great grandchildren and one step great grandchild plus many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid 19 there will only be a graveside service Thursday January 28,2021 at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas Wv. at 1:00 pm. Everyone is welcome but please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to Hubbard Hospice House. The family would like to thank caregivers Kevin White, Vickey Kuhn, Denise from Charleston Gardens and Maxine from Kanawha Place Assisted Living. Armstrong Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements. Jerry Pauley will officiate the services with full military rites with VFW Post 5578 Madison, WV.
