EARL VINSON BOYLAN JR., 78, a resident of Beverly, passed from this life Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence, surrounded by family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.
He was born Thursday, February 4, 1943, in Rowlesburg a son of the late Earl Vinson Boylan Sr and Goldie Marie Burns. On January 4, 1970, at the First Baptist Church he married the former Hazel Pritt, who survives. They had celebrated 52 years of marriage.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Hazel Boylan, is step-daughter, Angela Renee Deaver and husband Brian of Midland TX, one granddaughter, Lindsay Briana Deaver and fianc , Brandon Andersen, four siblings, George Boylan, Shirley Muter, Janet Chambers, and Arthur Boylan.
Preceding him in death were one son, Kenneth Russell Boylan, and two siblings, Carol Pyles and infant Reba.
Earl was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired State Trooper, having served 21 years with the West Virginia State Police. He was a Baptist by faith, enjoyed woodworking and being with his family.
A memorial service will be held at The Randolph Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 12 Noon until 1 p.m. The Rev. James Seabolt will officiate. Military Honors will then be conducted by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
