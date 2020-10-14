EARL WAYNE MAYS Sr. of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. He was born on April 26, 1940.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Walter Mays and Helen Pauline (Harkins) Mays, his sister, Debra Kay Mays.
He is survived by his sister, Lou Ann Davis (Keith) of Parkersburg, his loving wife and soulmate of 62 years, Rebecca Anne (Miller) Mays, his four sons, Earl Wayne Mays (Trudy) of Cross Lanes, David Wayne Mays of Sissonville, John Michael Mays of Lexington, KY, and Steven James Mays (Carly) of Ripley, his grandchildren, Jennifer Noel Miller (Corey) of Hurricane, WV, Brooke Ashley Mays of Honolulu, HI, Steven James Mays Jr. of Colorado Springs, CO, Chessica Marie Sanders (companion Scott Crosier), Steven and Bethany Fisher, Carrigan Ashby, and Tucker Ashby, and his great grandchildren; Maverik Sean Miller and Beckett Cruz Miller.
Wayne graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1958. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 33. He made friends everywhere he went and he was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved to hunt and fish with his sons more than any other past time. At home, you could often find him watching old Western movies. In his opinion, there was no better cook than his wife Becky in the entire world. He loved his family above all and was always there when they needed him. He will be dearly missed by his family and countless friends.
A celebration of his life will be on Thursday, October 15, at the Lighthouse Worship Center in Sissonville, WV with visitation from 12:00PM-1:00PM and the service will begin at 1:00PM. Internment will immediately follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Arrangements entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home.