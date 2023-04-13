Earnest “Bo” Lee Wiseman Apr 13, 2023 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EARNEST "BO" LEE WISEMAN, 75, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12, 2023.A service will begin 1 p.m., Friday April 14, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Wiseman Cemetery in Pinch.Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.The full obituary can be read & online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Job Market Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sally Anne Loring Sandra Kay (White) Ashworth Norton Brooks Bashlor James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Melissa (Missy) M. Weiford Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Virdie Allen Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks