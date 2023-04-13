Thank you for Reading.

EARNEST "BO" LEE WISEMAN, 75, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

A service will begin 1 p.m., Friday April 14, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Billy Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Wiseman Cemetery in Pinch.

