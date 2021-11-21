EARNEST EUGENE (DEKE) JOHNSON, 63 of Bomont, WV went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 19th, 2021.
He was a member of the the former Queen Shoals FG Community Church, Pastor Clark Samples Jr. He attended Maysel Community Church, Pastor Bob and Mrs. Patty Brown, where he was the teacher.
He loved his wife to the end. He laid his own life down for her. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and anything to do with the outdoors. His family was his joy and he provided for them with all he had. His grandchildren were the light of his life after Jesus.
He was preceded in death by his Father; Clyde Harless Johnson, Mother; Minnie Katherine (Craigo) Johnson, brother;Larry Allen Johnson and sisters; Deborah Katherine Johnson and Patricia Lynn Caldwell.
Survived by his one and only true love and best friend his wife; Deborah (Debbie) Johnson, daughters; Lisa Johnson and Tammy(Bub) Johnson-Rhodes all of Bomont, WV
His grandchildren that he loved and held dearly in his heart, Katherine Ann Johnson of Bomont, WV, Deborah Marie Butcher of Oakhill, WV, Jasmine LeAnn Johnson, Emily Rhodes, Kimberlie Nachole Johnson-Rhodes and Joshua Eugene Johnson-Rhodes of Bomont, WV.
Surviving brothers; James Johnson of Arkansas, Dale(Vienna) Johnson of Missouri: surviving sisters: Wanda(Rick) Lane of Ohio, Pamela Sue Garretson and Brenda Kay Brockett of Montgomery, WV. Special niece, Telisha Huffman.Special nephews and nieces (not by blood, but in his heart) Clark Samples III, Natalie Beirne, Ashley Falbo, Sheri Meadows, Matt Meadows and Stannie Hanson.And many others that he helped guide in their childhood life; Chrissy, Betty, John, Rose, Wendy, Janie and George.
A service will begin 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Youngs Memorial Community Church, in Bomont, with Pastor Clark Samples Jr. and Pastor Bob Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Johnson Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., at Youngs Memorial Community Church.
The family requests that all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.