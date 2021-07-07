Earnest "Wayne" Burdette, 73, of Charelston WV, passed away on Friday July 2, 2021 after a short illness.
Preceeding him in death were his parents, Earnest E and Genevieve Burdette, sister Alice Pauley, and Brother-in-law Tony Cox of Charleston, WV.
Survivors include sisters, Nancy Cox of Charleston, Brenda Bates of Hurricane, and nephew Jeremy Bates of Barboursville.
Wayne was a long time member of Parsons Chapel.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Graceland Memorial Park Mosoleum Chapel. Burial will follow in the cemetary.